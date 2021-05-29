US$37.79: That's What Analysts Think Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a pretty great week for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$23.30 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 131% toCN¥0.41 per share. Revenues of CN¥3.6b did beat expectations by 9.3%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:LI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Li Auto's 14 analysts is for revenues of CN¥19.0b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 56% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 57% to CN¥0.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥18.7b and CN¥0.39 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Li Auto even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 5.2% to US$37.79, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Li Auto analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Li Auto's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 81% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 972% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 22% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Li Auto's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Li Auto's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Li Auto analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Li Auto that you should be aware of.

