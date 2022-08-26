US$36.15 - That's What Analysts Think Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.6% to US$30.09 in the past week. Revenues came in at US$429m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.69 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PYCR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Paycor HCM's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$513.9m in 2023, which would reflect a decent 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$0.42. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$490.1m and US$0.39 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a moderate increase in its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target rose 12% to US$36.15, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Paycor HCM, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Paycor HCM shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Paycor HCM's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Paycor HCM is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Paycor HCM going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Paycor HCM you should be aware of.

