US$344 - That's What Analysts Think Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Is Worth After These Results

Last week, you might have seen that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.6% to US$292 in the past week. Arista Networks reported US$2.3b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.99 beat expectations, being 3.3% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ANET Earnings and Revenue Growth February 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Arista Networks' 25 analysts is for revenues of US$2.68b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 7.2% to US$8.95. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.72 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 15% to US$344per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Arista Networks analyst has a price target of US$411 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$260. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Arista Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 16% increase next year well below the historical 20%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Arista Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Arista Networks' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arista Networks. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Arista Networks analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

