US$33.20 - That's What Analysts Think Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Is Worth After These Results

A week ago, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Overall results were decent, with revenues of US$4.0m beating estimates by33%. Statutory losses were subsequently less thanthe analysts had expected, at US$0.86 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Spero Therapeutics' six analysts is for revenues of US$15.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to US$3.39. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$16.2m and US$3.28 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 61% to US$33.20, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Spero Therapeutics at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Spero Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 44%, compared to a historical growth rate of 58% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 21% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Spero Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Spero Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Spero Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

