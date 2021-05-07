US$33.18 - That's What Analysts Think Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Is Worth After These Results

Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Sales crushed expectations at US$192m, beating expectations by 21%. Leslie's reported a statutory loss of US$0.03 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Leslie's after the latest results. NasdaqGS:LESL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Leslie's' eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.20b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 22% to US$0.51. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.51 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 8.5% to US$33.18. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Leslie's at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.02% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 20% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Leslie's' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Leslie's' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Leslie's going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Leslie's (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

