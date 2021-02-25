US$31.33 - That's What Analysts Think Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Is Worth After These Results

The annual results for Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$2.0b were in line with expectations,Unisys lost US$5.05 a share in the process. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:UIS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 25th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Unisys' two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.06b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 71% to US$1.48. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.12b and losses of US$1.41 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

The analysts lifted their price target 26% to US$31.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Unisys' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues next year. Historically, Unisys' sales have shrunk approximately 2.8% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% next year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Unisys is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Unisys. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Unisys. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Unisys going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Unisys (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

