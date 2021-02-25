US$3.92 - That's What Analysts Think Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Is Worth After These Results

The investors in Frank's International N.V.'s (NYSE:FI) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 51% to US$4.60 in the week following its annual results. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$390m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 2.8% smaller than expected, with Frank's International losing US$0.69 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Following the latest results, Frank's International's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$426.7m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 67% to US$0.23. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$406.8m and US$0.23 per share in losses.

The consensus price target rose 21% to US$3.92, with the analysts encouraged by the improved revenue outlook even though the company remains lossmaking. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Frank's International analyst has a price target of US$5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Frank's International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.3%, well above its historical decline of 8.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% per year. So it looks like Frank's International is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Frank's International analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

