US$3.75: That's What Analysts Think Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Investors in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$2.99 following the release of its third-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$394m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.45 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:DHC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Diversified Healthcare Trust's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.61b in 2021. This would be a modest 6.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 32% to US$0.50. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.61b and losses of US$0.49 per share in 2021.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 5.1% to US$3.75, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Diversified Healthcare Trust analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.75. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Diversified Healthcare Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.8% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.1%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Diversified Healthcare Trust's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Diversified Healthcare Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Diversified Healthcare Trust going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Diversified Healthcare Trust has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

