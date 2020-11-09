US$3.50 - That's What Analysts Think Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Sales crushed expectations at US$13m, beating expectations by 25%. Red Lion Hotels reported a statutory loss of US$0.12 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analyst predicted. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:RLH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the sole analyst covering Red Lion Hotels provided consensus estimates of US$50.7m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 25% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 48% to US$0.48. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$49.2m and losses of US$0.63 per share in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analyst upgrading revenues and making a loss per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analyst has increased their price target for Red Lion Hotels 40% to US$3.50on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 7.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 25% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Red Lion Hotels to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analyst made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Red Lion Hotels going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Lion Hotels you should know about.

