US$29.14 - That's What Analysts Think Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a sad week for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$23.38 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$1.7b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$1.05 per share, some 4.2% larger than the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:PSTG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Pure Storage's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$1.93b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 32% to US$0.72. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.91b and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2022. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 27% to US$29.14, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Pure Storage. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Pure Storage analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Pure Storage's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 15% increase next year well below the historical 24%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.4% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Pure Storage is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Pure Storage. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Pure Storage analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pure Storage that you should be aware of.

