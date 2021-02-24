US$285 - That's What Analysts Think IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Is Worth After These Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 11% to US$229. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$1.2b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.6% to hit US$2.97 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:IPGP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering IPG Photonics are now predicting revenues of US$1.44b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 77% to US$5.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.02 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for IPG Photonics 13% to US$285on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on IPG Photonics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$307 and the most bearish at US$240 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the IPG Photonics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that IPG Photonics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.7%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that IPG Photonics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around IPG Photonics' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple IPG Photonics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

