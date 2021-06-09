US$284: That's What Analysts Think Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$167m leading estimates by 9.5%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$1.38 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:COUP Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Coupa Software's 23 analysts is for revenues of US$684.8m in 2022, which would reflect a solid 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$5.68 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$679.3m and losses of US$6.28 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$284despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Coupa Software at US$383 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$125. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Coupa Software's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 22% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 34% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Coupa Software is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Coupa Software's future valuation.

