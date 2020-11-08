US$27.71 - That's What Analysts Think Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Revenues of US$3.8m beat estimates by a substantial 48% margin. Unfortunately, Bicycle Therapeutics also reported a statutory loss of US$0.52 per share, which at least was smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BCYC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Bicycle Therapeutics is for revenues of US$5.30m in 2021, implying a painful 55% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.61 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.31m and losses of US$2.77 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

The consensus price target rose 8.4% to US$27.71, with the analysts increasingly optimistic about shrinking losses, despite the expected decline in sales. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Bicycle Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 55% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 31% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bicycle Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bicycle Therapeutics (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

