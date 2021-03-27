US$27.50: That's What Analysts Think American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a sad week for American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$17.75 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. Sales of US$245m came in 2.6% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$2.27, a 10% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:AMWL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering American Well are now predicting revenues of US$266.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 80% to US$0.83. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$269.7m and losses of US$0.82 per share in 2021.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 24% to US$27.50, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic American Well analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that American Well's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 8.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 65% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than American Well.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that American Well's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of American Well's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for American Well going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for American Well that you need to be mindful of.

