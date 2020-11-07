US$260 - That's What Analysts Think BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Results overall were mixed; even though revenues of US$91m beat expectations by 10%, statutory losses were US$4.81 per share, 14% larger than what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BGNE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from BeiGene's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$720.6m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 171% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 43% to US$11.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$716.0m and losses of US$11.48 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 7.5% to US$260, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on BeiGene, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$347 and the most bearish at US$158 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BeiGene's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting BeiGene's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 171% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 48% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BeiGene to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for BeiGene going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for BeiGene (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.