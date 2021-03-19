US$249 - That's What Analysts Think CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Is Worth After These Results

Last week, you might have seen that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.6% to US$190 in the past week. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$874m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$0.43 per share, some 6.9% larger than the analysts were predicting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CRWD Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

Following the latest results, CrowdStrike Holdings' 21 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.32b in 2022. This would be a substantial 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.68 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.22b and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 7.1% to US$249, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on CrowdStrike Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$295 and the most bearish at US$175 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CrowdStrike Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of CrowdStrike Holdings'historical trends, as the 51% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 57% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that CrowdStrike Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CrowdStrike Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that CrowdStrike Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

