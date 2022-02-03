US$241 - That's What Analysts Think United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a pretty great week for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shareholders, with its shares surging 17% to US$232 in the week since its latest yearly results. United Parcel Service reported US$97b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.68 beat expectations, being 3.0% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:UPS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from United Parcel Service's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$101.1b in 2022, which would reflect a modest 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 16% to US$12.50 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$99.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.05 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.2% to US$241. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on United Parcel Service, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$270 and the most bearish at US$135 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that United Parcel Service's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 8.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 27 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while United Parcel Service's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards United Parcel Service following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple United Parcel Service analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with United Parcel Service (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

