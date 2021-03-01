US$230 - That's What Analysts Think Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Is Worth After These Results

Last week, you might have seen that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) released its second-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.3% to US$205 in the past week. Revenues of US$157m beat expectations by a respectable 6.6%, although statutory losses per share increased. Zscaler lost US$0.50, which was 31% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ZS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Zscaler's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$637.2m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.79 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$612.5m and losses of US$1.55 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Zscaler even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

The average price target rose 6.4% to US$230, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Zscaler analyst has a price target of US$260 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$165. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Zscaler's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 19%, compared to a historical growth rate of 39% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Zscaler's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Zscaler analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Zscaler you should be aware of.

