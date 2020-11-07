US$23.75 - That's What Analysts Think Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Is Worth After These Results

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$39m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.13 per share, some 72% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cutera after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CUTR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Cutera's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$181.9m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 70% to US$0.54. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$179.3m and US$0.81 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a losses per share in particular.

The average price target rose 12% to US$23.75, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Cutera analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cutera's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cutera is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Cutera analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Cutera is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

