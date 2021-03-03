US$23.45 - That's What Analysts Think ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) Is Worth After These Results

A week ago, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$1.9b leading estimates by 3.3%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$5.01 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CHX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ChampionX's nine analysts is for revenues of US$2.84b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 49% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with ChampionX forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.36 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for ChampionX 29% to US$23.45on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ChampionX, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$12.25 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ChampionX's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ChampionX's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 49% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ChampionX is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around ChampionX's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ChampionX analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for ChampionX (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.