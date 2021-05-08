US$208 - That's What Analysts Think 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.0% better than analyst forecasts at US$106m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.11 per share, were 3.0% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TXG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, 10x Genomics' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$495.7m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 49% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$495.6m and losses of US$0.98 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed 10x Genomics'future looks a little different to the past, with a considerable decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target rose 31% to US$208, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on 10x Genomics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$240 and the most bearish at US$175 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that 10x Genomics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 70% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect 10x Genomics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on 10x Genomics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for 10x Genomics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for 10x Genomics you should know about.

