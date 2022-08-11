US$20.75 - That's What Analysts Think RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Is Worth After These Results

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 7.7% better than analyst forecasts at US$11m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.61 per share, some 7.7% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:RXST Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the four analysts covering RxSight are now predicting revenues of US$45.2m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 20% to US$2.73 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$43.7m and losses of US$2.77 per share in 2022.

The analysts increased their price target 6.4% to US$20.75, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for RxSight's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on RxSight, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that RxSight's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 72% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 98% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that RxSight is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple RxSight analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RxSight that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.