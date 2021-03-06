US$19.00 - That's What Analysts Think Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Is Worth After These Results

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.8% to US$16.85 in the week after its latest yearly results. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.05 per share roughly in line with what the analyst had forecast. Revenues of US$39m came in 2.5% ahead of analyst predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Global Water Resources after the latest results. NasdaqGM:GWRS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Global Water Resources' sole analyst currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$38.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 63% to US$0.08. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$38.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.08 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 52% to US$19.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystare reflecting the predictability of Global Water Resources' earnings by assigning a price premium.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.07% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Global Water Resources is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Global Water Resources (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

