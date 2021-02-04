US$170 - That's What Analysts Think Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$170 following its latest full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$7.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Avery Dennison surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.61 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AVY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Avery Dennison's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$7.46b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 18% to US$7.81. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$7.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.30 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Avery Dennison 5.3% to US$170on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Avery Dennison, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$185 and the most bearish at US$98.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Avery Dennison's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.0% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Avery Dennison to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Avery Dennison following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Avery Dennison going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Avery Dennison has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

