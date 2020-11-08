US$16.83: That's What Analysts Think Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 4.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$64m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.19 per share, were 4.2% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:BNFT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Benefitfocus' seven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$283.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 39% to US$0.62. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$289.5m and losses of US$0.72 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Benefitfocus'future looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$16.83despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Benefitfocus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Benefitfocus' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.7% increase next year well below the historical 8.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Benefitfocus.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Benefitfocus going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Benefitfocus you should be aware of.

