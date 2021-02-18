US$15.40 - That's What Analysts Think Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.0% to US$13.06 in the past week. Revenues of US$1.4b beat expectations by a respectable 2.1%, although statutory losses per share increased. Mercer International lost US$0.26, which was 189% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Mercer International after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MERC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Mercer International's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.62b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Mercer International is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.31 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a modest lift to to revenue forecasts.

The analysts increased their price target 27% to US$15.40, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Mercer International's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Mercer International analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Mercer International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.8% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Mercer International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mercer International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Mercer International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mercer International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

