US$147: That's What Analysts Think Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Last week, you might have seen that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$118 in the past week. Wingstop reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$64m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.34, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:WING Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Wingstop's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$279.3m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 28% to US$1.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$277.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 8.4% to US$147, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Wingstop at US$170 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$120. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Wingstop's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 17%, compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Wingstop.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Wingstop's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Wingstop. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Wingstop going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Wingstop (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

