US$14.67 - That's What Analysts Think Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$61m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.10 per share, some 47% below what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MGNI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Magnite from six analysts is for revenues of US$256.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 36% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$0.44. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$246.4m and losses of US$0.54 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Magnite's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 35% to US$14.67, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Magnite analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Magnite's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 36%, well above its historical decline of 15% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% per year. So it looks like Magnite is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Magnite analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Magnite (including 1 which is significant) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.