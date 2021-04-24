US$14.04 - That's What Analysts Think CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$13.46 following its latest yearly results. CalAmp reported revenues of US$339m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$1.64 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CAMP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from CalAmp's seven analysts is for revenues of US$332.0m in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 2.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 86% to US$0.43. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$332.0m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed CalAmp'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a cut to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target rose 6.8% to US$14.04, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CalAmp at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% per year. It's pretty clear that CalAmp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CalAmp's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CalAmp going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CalAmp .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.