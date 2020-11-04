US$14.00 - That's What Analysts Think Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. The numbers were fairly weak, with sales of US$19m missing analyst predictions by 6.1%, and (statutory) losses of US$0.14 per share being slightly larger than what the analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PACB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Pacific Biosciences of California's five analysts is for revenues of US$132.2m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 66% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 61% to US$0.47 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$139.0m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Pacific Biosciences of California after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The analysts lifted their price target 6.1% to US$14.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pacific Biosciences of California at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Pacific Biosciences of California's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 66%, well above its historical decline of 2.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.9% per year. So it looks like Pacific Biosciences of California is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Pacific Biosciences of California. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Pacific Biosciences of California analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Pacific Biosciences of California (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

