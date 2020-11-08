US$14.00: That's What Analysts Think Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a good week for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 2.7% to US$10.58. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$148m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.14 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Kimball International is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:KBAL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the solitary analyst covering Kimball International, is for revenues of US$601.1m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 11% reduction in Kimball International's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 56% to US$0.42 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$558.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.44 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Kimball International after the latest results; whilethe analyst lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

The analyst also cut Kimball International's price target 6.7% to US$14.00, implying that lower forecast earnings are expected to have a more negative impact than can be offset by the increase in sales.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 11%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Kimball International is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Kimball International. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analyst also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Kimball International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

