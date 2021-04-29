US$139 - That's What Analysts Think Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Is Worth After These Results

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$4.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.99. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:WM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Waste Management from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$17.0b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 8.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 26% to US$4.65. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.59 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 7.7% to US$139. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Waste Management, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$155 and the most bearish at US$104 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Waste Management's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Waste Management is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Waste Management analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Waste Management that you need to take into consideration.

