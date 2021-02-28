US$131 - That's What Analysts Think Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Is Worth After These Results

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$2.3b coming in 2.1% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$2.77, in line with analyst appraisals. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:DOOR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Masonite International are now predicting revenues of US$2.47b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 9.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 181% to US$7.90. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.25 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Masonite International 5.9% to US$131on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Masonite International at US$137 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$118. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Masonite International is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Masonite International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Masonite International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Masonite International following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Masonite International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Masonite International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Masonite International you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.