US$131 - That's What Analysts Think John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$148 following its latest annual results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.7b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.39 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that John Bean Technologies is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:JBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Following the latest results, John Bean Technologies' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.84b in 2021. This would be a credible 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 26% to US$4.29. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

The analysts increased their price target 16% to US$131, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for John Bean Technologies's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic John Bean Technologies analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$87.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that John Bean Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while John Bean Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on John Bean Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for John Bean Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that John Bean Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.