US$117: That's What Analysts Think New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

One of the biggest stories of last week was how New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares plunged 23% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$76.56. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$204m were in line with expectations,New Relic lost US$0.96 a share in the process. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:NEWR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering New Relic are now predicting revenues of US$928.3m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 29% to US$2.74. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$902.5m and losses of US$2.47 per share in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

Spiting the revenue upgrading, the average price target fell 7.7% to US$117, clearly signalling that higher forecast losses are a valuation concern. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values New Relic at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 21% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 15% per year. It's clear that while New Relic's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple New Relic analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for New Relic that you should be aware of.

