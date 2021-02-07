US$110 - That's What Analysts Think Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a pretty great week for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$102 in the week since its latest yearly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$8.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.82. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ATVI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Activision Blizzard's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$8.51b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 5.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 11% to US$3.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.00 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.2% to US$110per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Activision Blizzard at US$125 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Activision Blizzard'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.2% revenue growth is roughly in line with 6.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 15% next year. So it's pretty clear that Activision Blizzard is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Activision Blizzard's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Activision Blizzard going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Activision Blizzard has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

