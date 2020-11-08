US$11.33 - That's What Analysts Think Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Is Worth After These Results

The investors in Intellicheck, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDN) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 24% to US$9.00 in the week following its quarterly results. Revenues of US$2.7m beat analyst forecasts by14%, while the business broke even in terms of statutory earnings per share (EPS). Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:IDN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Intellicheck's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$17.1m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 62% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Intellicheck forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.23 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 13% to US$11.33per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Intellicheck, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Intellicheck's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 62% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Intellicheck is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Intellicheck following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Intellicheck analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Intellicheck that you should be aware of.

