US$11.18: That's What Analysts Think Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.8% to US$8.27 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$134m beat expectations by a respectable 5.3%, although statutory losses per share increased. Despegar.com lost US$0.24, which was 60% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DESP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 21st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Despegar.com's four analysts is for revenues of US$547.2m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 62% to US$0.64. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$535.8m and losses of US$0.84 per share in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Despegar.com's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a considerable decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 7.8% to US$11.18, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Despegar.com's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Despegar.com at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.20. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Despegar.com's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 45% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 15% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. Not only are Despegar.com's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Despegar.com. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Despegar.com going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Despegar.com Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

