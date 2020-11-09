US$107 - That's What Analysts Think SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 22% over the past week following SiTime Corporation's (NASDAQ:SITM) latest quarterly results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$33m beating forecasts by 3.7%. Statutory losses of US$0.04 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on SiTime after the latest results. NasdaqGM:SITM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering SiTime are now predicting revenues of US$137.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 79% to US$0.15. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$129.0m and US$0.11 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 15% to US$107, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic SiTime analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$100.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SiTime's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that SiTime's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 32% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.0%p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.5% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SiTime to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SiTime going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for SiTime that you need to be mindful of.

