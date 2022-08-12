US$10.91: That's What Analysts Think Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) just released its latest second-quarter report and things are not looking great. It was not a great result overall, as revenues of US$65m fell 20% short of analyst expectations. Unsurprisingly, statutory losses ended up being17% larger than the analysts expected, at US$0.34 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:AMRS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Amyris' eight analysts is for revenues of US$350.2m in 2022, which would reflect a major 49% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.77 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$363.1m and losses of US$0.85 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The analysts have cut their price target 7.3% to US$10.91per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Amyris analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Amyris' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 121% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Amyris to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Amyris' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Amyris' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Amyris going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Amyris you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.