US$10.90: That's What Analysts Think Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

There's been a major selloff in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 33% to US$4.30. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$112m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Blue Apron Holdings losing US$0.96 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:APRN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Blue Apron Holdings from three analysts is for revenues of US$477.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 8.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to US$2.30. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$476.2m and losses of US$2.24 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 11% to US$10.90, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Blue Apron Holdings analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.60. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Blue Apron Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Blue Apron Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 8.5%, well above its historical decline of 12% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 18% next year. So although Blue Apron Holdings' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Blue Apron Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Blue Apron Holdings' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Blue Apron Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Blue Apron Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

