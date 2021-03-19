US$10.50 - That's What Analysts Think StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders might have noticed that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.9% to US$8.25 in the past week. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$640m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.99 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:SRT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

After the latest results, the two analysts covering StarTek are now predicting revenues of US$673.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 5.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. StarTek is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.31 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$673.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 17% to US$10.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that StarTek's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 5.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than StarTek.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards StarTek following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that StarTek's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on StarTek. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for StarTek going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - StarTek has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

