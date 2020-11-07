US$1.31 - That's What Analysts Think Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Is Worth After These Results

Investors in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$0.95 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues of US$35m beat analyst forecasts by16%, while the business broke even in terms of statutory earnings per share (EPS). This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CSLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Castlight Health's six analysts is for revenues of US$132.2m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 9.8% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 67% to US$0.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$131.8m and losses of US$0.18 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 17% to US$1.31, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Castlight Health. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Castlight Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$2.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 9.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Castlight Health is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Castlight Health's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Castlight Health going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Castlight Health you should be aware of.

