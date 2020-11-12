US$1.00: That's What Analysts Think Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Avinger outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$2.3m beating estimates by 16%. Statutory losses were US$0.08, 24% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:AVGR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Avinger from two analysts is for revenues of US$12.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 43% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 53% to US$0.35. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.0m and losses of US$0.49 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Avinger's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target fell 29%, to US$1.00, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Avinger is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 43%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 14% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.9% next year. So it looks like Avinger is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Avinger's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Avinger going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Avinger (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

