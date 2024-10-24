News & Insights

URZ3 Energy Completes First Tranche of Financing

October 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nevada Exploration (TSE:URZ) has released an update.

URZ3 Energy Corp has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $814,000 through the issuance of 7.4 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, offering investors an opportunity to purchase additional shares at a future date. The funds will be used for general working capital, with all necessary regulatory approvals pending.

