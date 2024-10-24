URZ3 Energy Completes First Tranche of Financing

Nevada Exploration (TSE:URZ) has released an update.

URZ3 Energy Corp has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $814,000 through the issuance of 7.4 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, offering investors an opportunity to purchase additional shares at a future date. The funds will be used for general working capital, with all necessary regulatory approvals pending.

For further insights into TSE:URZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.