URW Executives Receive Shares and Options

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Chairman of the Management Board, Jean-Marie Tritant, was vested with 9,419 stapled shares at a price of €79.68 each as part of a 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, 24,077 stock options became exercisable for Tritant at an exercise price of €67.38. The transactions, authorized by Béatrice Dang, took place outside of trading venues on May 20, 2024.

