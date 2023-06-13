News & Insights

Uruguay's Lacalle Pou, Biden discussed ways to expand economic ties

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

June 13, 2023 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and the two leaders explored ways to expand bilateral trade and economic ties, the White House said.

Lacalle Pou stopped in Washington for the previously unannounced meeting on his way to New York, where he was scheduled to attend an event in his honor hosted by the Americas Society, an education group.

Biden lauded Uruguay as a regional and global model for democratic governance and congratulated Lacalle Pou for receiving the Gold Insignia award from the Council of the Americas, the White House said.

He noted Uruguay's support for Ukraine and Lacalle Pou's "principled defense" of fundamental freedoms in Venezuela, as well as his efforts to work on regional integration, inclusive economic prosperity, and sustainable trade and investment.

"President Biden and President Lacalle Pou also explored ways to expand our bilateral economic relationship, increase joint efforts to combat climate change, and further strengthen security cooperation," the White House said.

