Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $4.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

June 3 (Reuters) - Shares of DLocal Ltd DLO.O leapt nearly 48% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments company a market capitalization of $4.5 billion.

