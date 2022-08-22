Uruguay's dLocal posts 73.5% jump in Q2 net profit as platform grows

Updates with additional information

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Uruguayan payments firm dLocal posted on Monday a 73.5% increase in second-quarter net profit from the year before, hitting $30.7 million.

Company revenue rose 71.6% to $101.2 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $98.53 million.

Dlocal said the revenue increase and a jump in total payment volumes came "as we continue to bring new merchants to our platform and monetize our existing ones."

The company, which operates in 37 countries, continued expansion efforts in the second quarter, it said in a press release.

Revenue in the company's Latin America segment grew 63% year-over-year, while more than doubling in its Africa and Asia segment, which accounts for a smaller percentage of its overall revenue.

Dlocal's second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 47.3% to $38.2 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $35.3 million.

