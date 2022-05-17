Uruguay's dLocal posts 55% jump in Q1 earnings

Adds additional details

May 17 (Reuters) - Uruguayan payments firm dLocal on Tuesday posted a 55.4% increase in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, to $26.3 million, boosted by strong volume growth from sectors including delivery, travel and advertising.

Company revenue more than doubled from the year-ago quarter to $87.45 million, dLocal said, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $82.8 million.

Dlocal's first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 84.2% to $32.8 million, also beating the Refinitiv forecast of $29.8 million.

Executives of the company, founded in Uruguay but listed on the U.S.-based Nasdaq Stock Market, said in March they remained "bullish" for 2022 and did not expect challenges from inflation, increased interest rates or the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

